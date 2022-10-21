Rockfield - Ron "Ronnie" L., age 73 of Rockfield, Kentucky, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at his residence. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Lost River Church of Christ, 662 Dishman Lane, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 at 4 pm. Visitation will begin at 2 pm Friday at the church. Visitation will also be from 4 pm until 7 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Crafton Funeral Home.