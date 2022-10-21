Rockfield - Ron "Ronnie" L., age 73 of Rockfield, Kentucky, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at his residence. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Lost River Church of Christ, 662 Dishman Lane, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 at 4 pm. Visitation will begin at 2 pm Friday at the church. Visitation will also be from 4 pm until 7 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Crafton Funeral Home.
A native of Warren County, he was the son of the late Herman Lester Vinson and Anna Jewel Vaughn Vinson. Ron received a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Kentucky University with a major in Agriculture and minor in Business Administration and a Master of Arts degree in education with major in secondary education and a minor in industrial education. He taught school for 3 years in Tennessee and 36 years in the Warren County school system. He was an Army veteran from 1972 until 1977 serving as Sgt. with the 1st Infantry Division of Big Red One.
Survivors include his wife - Debbie Finley Vinson of Rockfield; children - James Vinson and Brad Vinson (Vanessa) both of Auburn and Jonathan Vinson (Cheyenne) of Ft. Campbell; 1 grandchild - Lane Cole Vinson; sister - Linda Dalton (Robert) of Bowling Green and brother - Gary Vinson (Debra) of Rockfield; 2 aunts - Patty Vinson of Rockfield and Hugh Nell Vaughn of Bowling Green along with several cousins, nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces. Preceding him in death were his sister - Shirley Vinson Thorneberry and her husband - Charles. He is also survived by his in laws - Sue McDonough (Bill), Jerry Finley, Donna Jefferies (Larry), aunts - Joyce (Finley) Foster and Elizabeth Finley; extended family - Joanne Wood along with nieces and nephews by the dozen! Preceding him in death were his father and mother in law - Bro. T. J. Finley and Gwen Williams Finley.
