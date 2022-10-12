Rockfield - Ron "Ronnie" L. Vinson, age 73 of Rockfield, Kentucky, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at his residence. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Lost River Church of Christ, 662 Dishman Lane, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 at 4pm. Visitation will begin at 2pm Friday at the church. Visitation will also be from 4pm until 7pm Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Crafton Funeral Home.