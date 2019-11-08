Bowling Green - Ronald Ames Basham, age 52, passed away November 8, 2019 at the Greenwood Nursing & Rehab in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late Jessie James Basham and Maggie Lonell Jenkins Basham. He was preceded in death by one sister Brenda Pruitt. Ronald was a lifetime member of the VFW post#1298 auxiliary, was an avid Dallas Cowboy, nascar & UK sports fan. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel BriAnne Murphy (Brandon) one grandson, Kayden Murphy, his twin brother, Donald Basham (Martha), one sister, Linda Thompson (late Jessie), one brother in law, Loren Pruitt and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM and 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Monday with funeral service at 1:00 PM Monday November 11, 2019 at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Featured Businesses
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS