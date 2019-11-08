Bowling Green - Ronald Ames Basham, age 52, passed away November 8, 2019 at the Greenwood Nursing & Rehab in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late Jessie James Basham and Maggie Lonell Jenkins Basham. He was preceded in death by one sister Brenda Pruitt. Ronald was a lifetime member of the VFW post#1298 auxiliary, was an avid Dallas Cowboy, nascar & UK sports fan. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel BriAnne Murphy (Brandon) one grandson, Kayden Murphy, his twin brother, Donald Basham (Martha), one sister, Linda Thompson (late Jessie), one brother in law, Loren Pruitt and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM and 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Monday with funeral service at 1:00 PM Monday November 11, 2019 at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.