Sumter, SC - Ronald Coleman "Casey" Pitts, 87, son of the late Carl and Elliotte Pitts, passed away on December 2, 2021 in Sumter, SC, following a brief illness. Casey attended public school in Mecklenburg County, NC, and was a proud alumnus of North Carolina State College. Casey and his wife, Sue, are former residents of Bowling Green, KY, from December 1969-September 1979. He was a salesman for DeKalb AgResearch, and an active member at Eastwood Baptist Church. While in Bowling Green, Casey enjoyed spending time on the tennis courts with his friends, playing bridge, and was an avid college football fan.
Casey is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sue Andrews Pitts. Other survivors include 3 children, John (Beverly) Pitts of Bowling Green, KY; David (Wendy) Pitts of Harrisburg, NC; and Lynn Pitts of Charlotte, NC; 2 grandchildren, Sara Pitts of Pippa Passes, KY; and Adam (Bailey) Pitts of Bowling Green, KY; and 1 great-granddaughter, Harper Elliotte Pitts of Bowling Green, KY; 2 brothers, Charles Pitts, of Sumter, SC; and twin brother, Roland Pitts, of Mechanicsville, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life service was held in Sumter at Covenant Place Chapel, on December 4, 2021. Casey's ashes will be interred on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery Park, 802 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150, at 1 pm (EDT). The graveside service will be open to the public.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sumter First Baptist Church, 107 E. Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150, or a donation to your favorite charity.
The family would like to acknowledge Covenant Place Retirement Community staff and Carolina Caregivers for their roles in providing excellent care for our parents. We also want to thank Bullock Funeral Home & Crematorium for their assistance in our time of need.
