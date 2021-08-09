Bowling Green – Ronnie Hargett, 63 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. The Jeffersonville, Indiana native was a son of the late J. C. Talley and Elsie Norris and preceded in death by a sister, Cherryl Johnson. He was a member of Madison Avenue General Baptist Church where he was an active volunteer. Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife, Linda Hargett; two daughters, Sandy Neal (Ernie) and Angela Embry (Josh); six grandchildren, Zachary Owen, Alexis Luttrell (Drew), Haley Neal, Allyson Embry, Owen Embry and Mason Embry; one great grandson, Tucker Luttrell; two sisters, Starr Lewis and Zandra Russell (Larry); several nieces, nephews and a host of friends that are considered family. There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Saturday at Madison Avenue General Baptist Church with visitation from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.