Morgantown - Ronald Dale Stinson, 67, of Morgantown, Ky. passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky. He was born in Indianapolis, In. on Dec. 16, 1954 to the late Odie and Joyce Smith Stinson. Ronald was a drywall hanger and a member of the 81 Riding Chapter of South Bend, In. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Eugene and Larry Stinson; sister Brenda Stinson and son Jason Simmons.
Ronald is survived by his wife Roberta Worley Stinson; children Robert Cardwell (Christy), Sandy Stinson, Roni Stinson, Rhonda Isham Green (Joseph), Angela Stinson, Gene Stinson (Jessie) and Mandy Stinson Hulsey; brothers Larry McIntosh (Sharron), Marvin Stinson and Paul Stinson; sister Sonja Piever (Mike); six grandsons; nine granddaughters; nine great grandchildren and many cherished extended loved ones and close friends.
