PARK CITY – Ronald David Doyle, age 80 of Park City, peacefully departed this life on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on January 6, 1943 to the late Owen and Lois Madison Doyle. He was married to his devoted wife, Dorothy Borden Doyle, whom survives.
Ronald retired from Barren County Schools as an administrator. He loved kids, and truly enjoyed taking them on canoe and hiking trips. Ronald was a former deacon, teacher and Sunday School Superintendent at Park City Baptist Church. He was also a past president of the Kentucky Association of School Administration and helped to establish the Barren County YMCA. He was a member of Highland United Methodist Church.
Besides his wife, Dorothy, he leaves to honor his memory– his son, David Doyle (Cecilia) of Park City; grandchildren, Sutton Doyle of Bowling Green, Elizabeth Doyle of Bowling Green and Stanton Doyle of Park City; sisters, Glenda Hennion (Roger) of Cave City and Brenda Doyle of Portland, OR, along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Kosair Charities or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
The visitation will be Sunday, July 2 from 1 – 7 PM and Monday, July 3 from 9-11 AM at Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 AM, Monday, July 3 at Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
