Bowling Green - Ronnie Murphy age 71 of Bowling Green, Kentucky formerly of Russellville passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at his residence. Ronnie was born in Logan County, Kentucky on December 13, 1949 to the late Aaron Davis and Thelma (Chapman) Murphy. Ronnie was a well known Musician playing the Harmonica on the Country Circuit, formerly worked with the City of Bowling Green, GE, International Paper and American Chain and Cable.
He is preceded by two sisters Dossie Hutcheson and Marilyn Parker and a grandson Zayne Crone. Ronnie is survived by his: Dog named Bella, two sons Keith Murphy and Aaron Murphy both of Bowling Green, two daughters Angela Faulk of Woodbury, TN, and Lindsay Crone of East Alton, IL, four sisters Lucille Carlisle of East Alton, IL, Margie Hickman of Auburn, Linda Gillispie and Carolyn Byrnes both of Russellville, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ronnie Murphy will be conducted Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Steve Ayers officiating. Visitation will begin Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until funeral time at 3:00 P.M.
Ronnie asked that donations be made to the Logan County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.