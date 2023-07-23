BOWLING GREEN – Ronald Douglas Adams passed away peacefully at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky., on July 20, 2023 at the age of 82. He was able to be with his family which was the most important part of his life. Ron was a professor at Western Kentucky University starting in August 1970 and retiring in June 2006. He taught educational leadership and graduate-level courses in statistics through the School of Leadership and Professional Studies. His professional work led to many accolades through Mid South Educational Research Association (MSERA).