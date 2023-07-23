BOWLING GREEN – Ronald Douglas Adams passed away peacefully at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky., on July 20, 2023 at the age of 82. He was able to be with his family which was the most important part of his life. Ron was a professor at Western Kentucky University starting in August 1970 and retiring in June 2006. He taught educational leadership and graduate-level courses in statistics through the School of Leadership and Professional Studies. His professional work led to many accolades through Mid South Educational Research Association (MSERA).
He was instrumental in developing the PRIDE Surveys in 1982, which helped local schools measure student alcohol, tobacco and other drug use and was a crucial part of the Reagan administration’s “Just Say No” campaign. Before his career at WKU he become the first person in his family to graduate from college with a Bachelor of Arts in Math and Physical Education from Murray State University and received his master’s degree in education from Murray in1965. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.
After graduation he served as a captain in the U.S Army and in Vietnam in 1966 as a helicopter pilot. His military career was from June 1965 until June 1968, and he then continued his education by completing a Ph.D. from University of Southern Mississippi in 1971.
Ron was the son of Albert Douglas Adams and Mary Louise Adams and brother of Nancy Boling and Vicki Canon. He was the devoted husband to Susan Brame Adams who proceeded him in death in 2016. He is survived by his daughters Jeanie Adams-Smith (David) and Rebecca Simpson (James), his three grandchildren, Abigail Adams-Smith, Emma Simpson and Eli Simpson and his partner Ann Young.
Services will be held at J.C. Kirby and Sons Funeral Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Ky. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday July 25, 2023. The memorial led by Megan Huston, Senior Minister from the First Christian Church, will follow at 11 a.m.
