Bowling Green – Ronald Earl Florence, age 78, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Thursday December 22nd 2022 at the Medical Center. Mr. Florence was born in Elizabethtown, KY to the late Albert Lee and Hollie Mae Florence.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Lee Florence. Mr. Florence was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School. He served in the Army National Guard. His unit was activated, and he served during the Vietnam War. After his military service he worked as a tow motor driver for Sun Products. Mr. Florence was a member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lowe Florence; daughter, Kamie Jourden (Alan); son, Kevin Florence; grandchildren, Maddie Jourden and Ty Jourden; cousins, Larry Mattingly, Joe Mattingly, Judy Bowling, Jamie Mattingly and Bobby Gaslin; niece, Annette Smith.
Funeral services for Mr. Florence will be conducted on Wednesday December 28th at 2:00 PM from Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday December 28th from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to the BGWC Humane Society and St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
