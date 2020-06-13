Bowling Green, KY - Ronald ("Bro. Ronnie") Julian Hicks, 77, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home in Bowling Green, KY. Bro. Ronnie was born January 29, 1943 to the late Barry Julian Hicks and Dollie Mae Brown. Ronnie was married to Betty Jo Atkisson for 53 adventurous years. Together they raised five children and loved eighteen grandchildren.
Bro. Ronnie was called to the ministry at the age of eighteen and faithfully served the Lord until his passing.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday., June 16, 2020 at Glendale Baptist Church, 1807 Cave Mill Road, Bowling Green, KY, with a graveside service immediately following at Pleasant Run Cemetery in Logan County, KY. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm on Monday, June 16th and 11 am to the time of funeral services on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made payable to Anchored Christian School, 1807 Cave Mill Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42104 to help establish the Ronald J. Hicks Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.jckirbyandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Commented