Bowling Green - Ronald Kay Proctor, 75, of Bowling Green died on Sunday August 23, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born in Warren County to Wilbur J. Proctor and Dora Duckett Proctor , who preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Alvaton High School. Ronald leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Pamela Kay Proctor, two daughters, Deborah K Banks (Darrel) of Rockfield and Lori Reid (Chris) of Alvaton, one granddaughter, Ragan Reid, grandson, Sammy Banks, one brother Donald Ray Proctor (Betty) of Rockfield and several nieces. Ronald was retired from Atmos Energy and a longtime member of the Franklin Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He spent most of his days with his cherished horses, Lucky and Dancer and was an avid fan of WKU basketball. Visitation will be Wednesday August 26, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00 PM and Thursday August 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM with the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS