Bowling Green - Ronald L. Hendrick, age 83, passed away Saturday November 21, 2020 at his home in Bowling Green, KY.
The Warren County native was the son of the late Garland Lee Hendrick and Lena Tinsley Hendrick. Ronald is survived by his wife Barbara Claypool Hendrick, sons Kevin Earl Hendrick and Kerry Wade Hendrick and daughter Kimberly Lee Parker.
Private services will be held Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave., Suite B, Bowling Green, KY 42103.