Bowling Green - Ronald Lee Sieggreen II, 46, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away August 9, 2022. Ron was born July 7, 1976 in Manitowoc, WI to Ronald & Ellen Sieggreen. He was baptized July 17, 1976.
Ron was raised in the Lutheran faith in Saginaw, MI by his parents. He attended & graduated from Michigan Lutheran Seminary. Ron attracted fun & was the center of attention amongst family & friends, leaving his siblings, Sarah (Cory) Sulfridge, Karla (Richard) Ochoa, & Randall Sieggreen, with many wonderful memories.
He had 2 beautiful daughters that became his world, Alexa & Augustyna, both born in Saginaw & later spread his family's roots to Bowling Green, KY where they continue to grow into amazing young women.
Ron worked for many years in the home improvement industry, which is where he discovered his love for remodeling projects.
He is loved & survived also by his nieces & nephews: Brock, Lydia, Evelyn, Richard & Christian.
We will celebrate the life given to Ron by the grace & mercy of his Savior at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saginaw on Friday August 19 at 11:30am with visitation at 10am.
If you're inclined to make a donation in his honor, contributions may be made to the scholarship funds for Alexa & Augustyna Sieggreen (US Bank, 1970 Cave Mill Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104) or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School (4705 Brockway Rd. Saginaw, MI 48638).
