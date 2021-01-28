BOWLING GREEN - Ronald (Ron) Eldon Barnard, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Falls Church, Virginia.
Ron was born in Bowling Green in 1936 to Lattie Beatrice Keller and Charles Eldon Barnard. He was a longtime Bowling Green native and also lived in Nicholasville, Danville and Mount Sterling for a short time. Ron was preceded in death by his three siblings Rayburn (Bud) Barnard, Patricia (Pat) Roark and Terry Barnard.
Ron graduated from Warren County High School in 1954 and later joined the United States Army National Guard. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1962, Ron worked in the printing business and went on to establish Barnard Printing Company. Ron was a proud member and on the Board of Directors at the Bowling Green-Warren County Chamber of Commerce. He also proudly served on the Board of Directors of the Boy's Club of Bowling Green and was an active member of the Kiwanis Club.
Ron was also an avid bass fisherman, competing in and winning several bass tournaments in Kentucky.
He is survived by his three children: Teresa Lynn Barnard, Victor (Butch) Charles Barnard, and Amy Jeannine Ford; three grandchildren: Robyn Nicole Hill, James and Erica Ford; and two great grandchildren: Nicholas and Jackson Matthews.
The family will be holding a private service. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements.
You may offer your condolences on the Tribute Wall of this page. You may also view the obituary and offer your condolences on Cone Funeral Home's Facebook page at www.facebook/conefuneralhome