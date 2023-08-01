BOWLING GREEN — Ronald V. Reid, 78, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Bowling Green. He was born in Brockton, MA, on March 31, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry V. Reid and Vivian (Cotone) Reid.
Ron was a retired retail buyer and an active member of First Christian Church. He served our country as a U. S. Marine from 1969 until 1971. He was a graduate of Colorado State University and an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He loved his wife, his children, and especially his grandchildren. Ron was an outdoor person, and he enjoyed meeting new people and visiting with friends.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Sherry Noble Reid, and his children Carl Reid (Wanda), Kerri Reid, Christopher Reid (Lori), and Kendra Evans (Charles). Other survivors include one sister, Lois Harmon, seven grandchildren, Kassandra (CJ), Cherokee, Lance, Kaya, Juliana, Ragan, Autumn, and one great-granddaughter, Rylee. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and close family friends, Keith, Michelle, Jillian, Dylan, and Jarrett Jackson.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm and Thursday 10:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to First Christian Church.
