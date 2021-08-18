Portland, TN - Mr. Ronald W. Davenport age 74 of Portland, TN passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville, TN. Mr. Davenport was born December 15, 1946 in Bowling Green, KY the son of the late Oliver and Charlotte Davenport.
Mr. Davenport is survived by his wife Donna Davenport of Portland, TN. Three daughters Rhonda Davenport of Greenbriar, TN, Sherri Davenport-Baldwin (Michael) of Adairville, KY and Kelly Davenport-Tipton of Portland, TN. A brother Jerry Davenport (Brenda) of Bowling Green, KY and a sister Betty Sue Davenport-Stuart (Mike) of Bowling Green, KY.; Seven grandchildren; Phillip Baldwin, Derik Dunn, Zach Dunn, Makayla Muro, Alaina Farmer, Isabella Barnes and Mia Barnes. Five great grandchildren; Hadley, Layton, Jace, Reagan and Zealand.
Along with his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brother Larry Davenport and a grandson Justin Baldwin. Mr. Davenport was a member of Christ Apostolic Church International in Portland, TN and was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland, TN. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time Saturday at Gilbert Funeral Home. Military rites will be held at the graveside service on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Derik Dunn, Zach Dunn, Phillip Baldwin, Dillan Farmer, Jimmy Carter and Johnathon Muro.