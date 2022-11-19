Rockfield, KY – Ronald Hunt of Rockfield passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Cumberland County native was a nature enthusiast. He enjoyed searching for ginseng and dry land fish, fishing, and spending time on his wooded property in Rockfield with family. Ron was an Air Force Veteran and former salesman with Life of Georgia insurance in Bowling Green. He is preceded in death by his parents Will Ed and Velma Hunt, sisters Joyce Hunt, Doris Kelly, and Ginny Lowman, brother Jack Hunt and former spouse and best friend Dorothy Schock. He is survived by his four daughters whom he loved unconditionally; Sonya Wimpee of Rockfield, Joyce Hunt of Bowling Green, Rhonda Hunt of Cross Plains, TN and Becky Hunt Yiznitsky (Jason) of Smiths Station, AL, his nine grandchildren; Tirrell, Brittany, Justin, Patrick, Katrina, Jessica, Jonathon, Brennan and Emelia, several great-grandchildren, brother Johnny Hunt (Regina) of Bowling Green, brother Jimmy Hunt o f Lake Charles, LA and also several nieces and nephews. Family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
