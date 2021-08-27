Bowling Green, KY - Ronald William Zielke, of Cave City, KY, who was born September 8, 1933, went home to glory on August 25, 2021.
Ronald Zielke was a loving son, husband, father, and Christian brother. He served in the US Air Force in the Korean War. He was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Bowling Green, KY, where he served in different capacities over the years.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine L. Zielke; his parents, William and Martha Zielke; his sisters, Joanne Henson (Bill), and Shirley Holland (Jim); and brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. Ron is survived by his son, Steven William Zielke, daughter, Sheryl Morris (Jim), granddaughter, Jill Goodwin (Aaron), and two great grandchildren, Isaac and Kathryn Goodwin.
Ron was a builder/contractor by trade and owned his own businesses; Zielke Construction and Wood-Z-Business. Through the years he thoroughly enjoyed flying and one of his biggest accomplishments in life was building an experimental aircraft. He was recently awarded "The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award" by the FAA.
The visitation is Friday, September 3, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 12 p.m. and internment at 1 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and School and/or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.