Bowling Green – Rondal E. Runner, 86, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born to the late Gobel and Pauline Runner of Richardsville.
He was preceded in death by a son, David Jenkins; a daughter, Rose Turner; a brother, Dallas Runner and 2 great grandchildren: Emily Turner and Khalon Dewalt.
Rondal is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann Runner; daughters, Cindy Cook (Corey) and Linda Kessinger (Bruce) as well as 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
He retired from Western Kentucky University where he was a landscape supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, camping and vacationing with his family. He loved taking his daily naps too. May he rest in peace now. “Do not weep, for he is not dead.” Luke 8:52
Cremation was chosen with a graveside service to be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.