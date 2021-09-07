Smiths Grove, Kentucky – Rondal Steven Lowe, age 65, of Smiths Grove, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James M Lowe and Aline Payne Lowe; one sister, Dorothy Holman Madison; one brother, Wallace “Wes” Lowe.
He was saved in May of 1988 and joined Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church. He was a charter member of Mt. Ebel Missionary Baptist Church at Rocky Hill until his death. He graduated Barren County High School in 1975 and served in the United States Army. He was the owner-operator of 31-E Marine at Lucas until his retirement in November 2015. He was a member of Hays Masonic Lodge #517, Allen Masonic Lodge #24, and Marlin White Lodge of Research #997. He was a part master of Hays and Allen Lodges. He belonged to the Society of Past Masters of Central Kentucky. He was a 32nd degree Shriner at Kosair Shrine Temple, a member of Glasgow Shrine Club, and a Kentucky Colonel. He served the Grand Lodge of KY as a District Deputy Grand Master for District 12 in 2002-2003. He was Grand Sword Bearer for 2012-2013. He was a member of Cave Country Degree Team and also member of Dana Bass Club.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karla Ground Lowe; two sons, Jayson (Christina) and Benjamin “Wes” (Chanavi) Lowe, all of Smith’s Grove; five grandchildren, Zoey Miller (Zach) of Summer Shade, Alexander Steven, James Wesley, Summer Reighn, and Jackson Ryder Lowe, all of Smith’s Grove; two great grandchildren, Nova Grace and Daniel Louis Miller of Summer Shade; beloved dog, Bo; adopted daughter, Brenda Sue Bledsoe (Daniel) pf Smith’s Grove; two brothers, James F Lowe (Marie) of Smith’s Grove and Jerry Lowe (Judy) of Florida; one sister, Francis Whitley of Smith’s Grove; nine nieces and nephews, Mary Jones, Pam Smith, Neal Holman, Timmy Holman, Darrell Whitley, Rickey Whitley, Leisha Beckham, David W. Lowe, and Karin Michelle; numerous cousins and friends also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 10th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Shiloh Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow, Kentucky. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday and Friday morning until time for services at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be held 7:00 PM Thursday night at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Red Cross Elementary Speech Dept 215 Parkview Dr Glasgow, Kentucky 42141.