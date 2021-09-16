Russellville - Russellville resident Rondall Franklin Ramsey passed away at home on Wednesday, September 15th after a battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his late wife, Georgia.
A Bowling Green, KY native, Ron was born April 20th to the late Thomas and Beatrice (later Blanquart) Ramsey. In his teens, the family moved to South Pekin, IL where Ron graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1959. He met Georgia Lou Wallace shortly after and they were married on April 20th, 1963. They had two sons while living in North Pekin, IL - Rick and Jeffrey. He worked at the American Distillery in Pekin, IL for many years and then worked for the Creve Coeur, IL Water Department until his retirement in 2002. He was an early backer and proponent of the Creve Coeur Rendezvous and participated in it for many years. This brought together his interests in history, black powder shooting and tomahawk and knife throwing. After retirement, he later moved to Lexington, TN before settling in Russellville, KY in 2008. Georgia passed away in 2009. He later met Ingrid Boden and married her in 2020.
Rondall is survived by his wife Ingrid, sons Rick (Amy) of Downs, IL and Jeff (Jeanne) of Chicago, IL, his granddaughters Kaitlin, Anna, Ava, and Genevieve; his brothers and sister Randle (Sue Ellen), Ed (Dottie), Elaine (Don), Bruce Blanquart (Bobbie), and Ray Blanquart (Mary). He had many nephews and nieces, cousins and other relations that he cared very much about and enjoyed through the years.
Ron was a good father and a caring husband. An inquisitive person with a dry sense of humor, he passed along a love of reading, words and laughter to his sons. He was an expert shot with a keen eye and an encyclopedic knowledge of firearms and retires as the Ramsey marksmanship champion. His family and the many cats he loved will miss him deeply.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or Best Friends Animal Rescue (BFAR) in Russellville, KY.
There will be a private family service held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery.