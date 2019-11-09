Ronna Lee Hunter (Smith), age 88 of Bowling Green, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio and was the daughter of Richard Chester Smith and Henrietta Paquette Smith. She is survived by her husband of 66 years and 4 months, Norman Willis Hunter, son Kevin A. Hunter (Robbie) of Nashville, Tenn., daughter Becky S. Sergent (Don) of Bowling Green, and son Matthew T. Hunter (Carolyn) of Birmingham, Al. Also surviving are half-brothers, Steve Horvath (Celeste), Terry Horvath, and half-sister Jacqueline King.
She was a very loving grandmother to 5 grandchildren: Charlie Hunter (Stephanie), Richard Hunter, Brian Sergent (Kathy), Allen Hunter, and Samantha Sergent; and one step-grandchild, Charlotte Brockman. She was a very proud great grandmother to Nolan, Emma and Leah Sergent.
She is also survived by nieces, Kathy Stagg, Karen Tabor (Don), Kristen Gardner (Bill), Heather Varela (Franklin) and Nicole Horvath and nephews Barry John Hunter (Crystal) and Christopher Neiman (Maggie). She is survived by great nieces and nephews, Paul and Amanda Tabor, Haley and Ryan Schwitzer, Mary and Emily Hunter, Sharon Satterfield, Cheyenne Lindsey and Rhema Neiman.
Ronna Lee is preceded in death by half-sister Carol Stagg (Richard), niece Denise Lindsey (Todd), and brother-in-law Barry Edward Hunter (Patricia).
Ronna Lee graduated from Maumee Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio. Received her B.S. in Nursing from Mary Manse College in Toledo and finished her Masters Degree in Education at Western Kentucky University. She was president of her nursing class. Organized a non-professional health career personnel program at the Vocational School in Bowling Green. She was the first In-Service Director at Greenview Hospital (HCA) when the hospital first opened. She began the first Health Careers Program at Bowling Green High School. She also taught Medical Terminology at WKU.
Ronna Lee and Norman were faithful members of State Street United Methodist Church for about 35 years. Both Ronna Lee and Norman worked with the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society and held the office of Secretary with the Warren County organization. She was a member of Altrusa. Both Ronna Lee and Norman were regional coordinators for EF (Educational Foundation), placing and hosting foreign exchange students for close to 25 years.
Visitation will be Sunday 6:00 PM-8:00 PM and Monday 9:00 AM-11:00 AM with Funeral service at 11:00 AM November 11, 2019 at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations to their favorite charity be made in her memory or to State Street United Methodist Church.