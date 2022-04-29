Smiths Grove - Ronnie A. Hardcastle, 69 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native was a son of the late Billy Hardcastle and Margie Lowe Lindsey. He was a route driver for Browns Dairy for many years and a farmer. He was a member of Delafield Church of Christ and Sons of Confederate Veterans.

His survivors include his wife, Helen Hardcastle; step son, Jon Osborne; two grandchildren, Natalie Born (Martin) and Reed Osborne (Amanda); five great grandchildren, Liberty Shanahan, Lauren Zanovich, Zackary Zanovich, Joshua Eitel and Makenzie Osborne; one aunt, Theda Petty; one uncle, Teddy Lowe; one special cousin, Karen Cole along with several other cousins and a host of friends far and near as Ronnie met no stranger. Also his beloved furbaby, Derby. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Potter's Children Home, 2350 Nashville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42101