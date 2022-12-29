Bowling Green – Ronnie Cosby, 74, of Bowling Green, KY transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on December 28, 2022 at the Medical Center surrounded by his daughters.
Ronnie was predeceased by his wife, Novice Cherry Cosby, his father and mother, James Cosby and Lee Cosby, sister, Beverly, and brother Mikey.
He is survived by his five daughters; Sheri Henderson, Melissa Grimes, Tammy Cherry, Sandra Simpson, and Tonya Cherry; 9 grandchildren, Amanda and Amber Page, William Basham, Jannah Grimes, Emily Sullivan, Kimberly and Sarah Simpson, and Jaeden and Aleeah Carpenter; and 5 great grandchildren, Kaleb Page, Skyler, Addison and Isaac Basham, and Emerson Bryant. He is also survived by his brother, Marty (Paula).
Ronnie was the proud owner/operator of Cosby Trucking and kept on trucking until recently.
Services will be held 3:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be Friday from 9:00 AM until the service time. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to Special Olympics of Kentucky, 105 Lakeview Ct. Frankfort, KY 40601.
