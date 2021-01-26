Bowling Green – Ronnie Herbert Thomason, 82, of Bowling Green, KY passed away peacefully Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green from Covid and complications of Alzheimers. The Scottsville, KY native was a son of the late Herbert Murray Thomason (Sarah) and Dovie Eunice Sikes Thomason Cramer (Jack). He is survived by his wife: Joan Thomason, Bowling Green, KY; 2 sons: Ronnie Timothy Thomason (Lori), Pekin, IL and Tommy Thomason, Washington; 1 daughter: Tonia Lee Thomason, Eldorado, IL; 4 sisters: C. June Thomason, Glasgow, KY; Linda Cramer Hurt, Scottsville, KY; Enid Cramer DeArmon (Gary), Callao, VA; Jackie Cramer Bretz (Bob), Bowling Green, KY; 1 sister-in-law: Barbara Mueller, WI; 1 granddaughter: Traci Thomason Medders (Jack), Minooka, IL; 2 great grandchildren: Morgin and Joshua Medders; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister: Janiece Cramer Sutton (Ike) and a special step brother: Ranald Cramer. Funeral service will be 12:00 P.M. Friday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Matthew Smith officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Friday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are required, and there is NO PUBLIC lounge available. www.goadfh.com