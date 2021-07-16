Brownsville - Ronnie Len Houchin, age 63 of Brownsville, KY departed this life with his family by his side on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on November 7, 1957 to the late Edward D. and Betty L. Houchin. He was married to his loving and devoted wife of thirty-one years, Teresa Culbreth Houchin, who survives.
Ronnie retired after thirty-eight years from Country Oven Bakery. He was member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM, and Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. Ronnie was an outdoorsman, and thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid UK fan. However, his greatest pleasures were found being "Pappy" to his grandchildren, and spending time with his family and friends.
Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory – his twin daughters, Shelly Tunks (K.B.) and Shannon Houchin all of Bowling Green; four grandsons, Braxton and Brodie Highbaugh, Noah York and Blaine Tunks; three brothers, Tommy Houchin (Lottie) of Chalybeate, David "Dink" Houchin of Brownsville and Ricky Houchin (LaDonna) of Bowling Green; his mother-in-law, Shirley Culbreth of Sweeden, along with several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Erin Heath Turner York and two brothers, Terry and Allen Houchin.
The visitation will be from 4-8 pm, Saturday, July 17, 10 am-8 pm, Sunday, July 18 and 9-11 am, Monday, July 19 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. A masonic service will be performed by Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 at 6 pm, Sunday, July 18 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be at 11 am, Monday, July 19 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Sweeden Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Santa's Helping Hands, Inc., c/o Mark Wardlow, 664 Key Cemetery Road, Bee Spring, KY 42207. The arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.