Bowling Green - Ronnie Williams, 71 of Bowling Green died October 4, 2019 at his home. He was born in Sorgho, Ky on August 2, 1948 to the late Earl Williams and Irma Young Williams and was a graduate of Owensboro High School. Ronnie was retired from the United States Army and held the position of CW3 after 20 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran as well as serving tours in Germany, Egypt and many US assignments. Ronnie was a member of the DAV, VFW and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Williams; his daughters, Anna (Scott) Marling of Louisville and Michelle (James) Bunch of Bowling Green. Ronnie is also survived by his grandchildren: Joanna, Caitlin, Caleb and Sammantha and his beloved parakeet, Buddy.
Memorial services for Ronnie Williams will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12 pm in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with visitation to be held at the funeral home from 10 am until time of service.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.