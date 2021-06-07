Rosa Marie Radcliff, 83, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away early on Saturday, June 5th, 2021, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Wolfgang, her mother, Alfreida, her brother Hans, and great-granddaughter Ava Margaret Ruyle.
Rosa was born on July 28, 1937, in Wiesau, Germany, to Alfreida and Wolfgang Petzold. Upon meeting the love of her life, George Radcliff, they were soon happily married on May 15th, 1959. Together they then moved to America and lovingly raised two children: Angelika and Frank.
She is survived by her husband, George; her siblings, Michael, Richard, Monica, Betty, and Inga; her daughter, Angelika (Ric); her son, Frank (Crystal); and her grandchildren, Tammy (Brian), Christina (Doug), Cory, Jessie, Owen, and Kaylee. Rosemarie is also survived by many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Rosa always had an energetic spirit and, in her youth, could be found flying through the air as a trapeze artist with the Circus. Moving forward into her life she loved to spend time with children and worked at Cumberland Trace Elementary in Bowling Green, KY. Upon retiring, one of her favorite pastimes was working at the carousel within the Greenwood Mall. She was a wise and loving mother as well as an exceptional grandmother to her many grandchildren.
There will be a public visitation and funeral service at Cone Funeral Home, 1510 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the funeral service at 2 p.m. Immediately following the funeral service Mrs. Radcliff will be laid to rest in the Friendship Community Church Cemetery, 11369 Leaton Rd, Alvaton, KY.