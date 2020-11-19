Bowling Green - Rosa R. Colton, 75, passed away peacefully on 11/17/2020 at Bowling Green Medical Center. Walk-Through Visitation: Saturday, 11/21/2020 (11:30 AM to 12:30 PM) at Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, 618 West Main Avenue, Bowling Green, KY followed by Graveside Service at Bowling Green Gardens (1:00 PM) on Lovers Lane.