Bowling Green - Rosalee Thomas, 83, of Bowling Green, formerly of Tell City, passed away on May 26, 2022.
She was born in Tennyson, Indiana on July 5, 1938 to Horace and Ola (McCoy) Davis.
Rosalee was a 1955 graduate of Tennyson High School. She was married on August 10, 1963 to Dewey Thomas, who precedes her in death in 2012. Rosalee had worked for Holland Dairy as a bookkeeper. She later stayed home full time raising her two daughters.
Rosalee was a member of Tennyson General Baptist Church and attended Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green.
Surviving is her daughter, Lori Dawson (Jeremy), Bowling Green, KY and grandsons, Tanner and Carter Dawson.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Dewey Thomas; a daughter, Dawn Machelle Thomas and sister, Mary Ann Sergesketter.
Bowling Green visitation will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 2:00-5:00 PM CDT at Living Hope Baptist Church, 1805 Westen St., Bowling Green, KY 42104
Tell City services will be held at 1:00 PM CDT on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Wild 4 Life Wildlife Rescue.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.