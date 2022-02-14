02/16/2022 – Rosalyn Rae Erickson, age 87, of McCook, NE passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. Rosie was born January 23, 1935 in Bonetrail, ND to parents Adolph and Helen (Fougner) Nelson. She was one of nine children who grew up on a farm near Baudette, MN, living first in a two-story log cabin and later moving into a more modern house. She helped work the farm milking cows and separating the cream to sell, salting pork and canning goods for sale to the grocery, working the potato fields to buy clothing, sheering sheep, picking berries, harvesting hazel nuts and more. Rosie attended a one room country school for eight years and then attended and graduated from Lake of the Woods High School in 1952 after which she moved to Minneapolis, MN and enrolled in Northwestern Bible College. Perhaps the most significant moment in Rosie’s life took place on January 1, 1954 when she attended a Billy Graham crusade at the Minneapolis City Auditorium. There an invitation was extended to believe in and receive Jesus as Lord and Savior. Rosie responded by giving her heart and life to Christ. Rosie married the love of her life, Rev. Harold Allen Erickson on June 26, 1959 at the Powderhorn Park Baptist Church in Minneapolis, MN. The two entered into ministry shortly thereafter serving Minnesota churches in Round Prairie, LaPorte, Detroit Lakes, Fosston, Brainerd and Cushing. Their ministry also extended to Christian camping at Camp Joy, Camp Lebanon, and Camp Jim, all in Minnesota. Rosie also shared in and led many ministries over the years including Pioneer Girls, Vacation Bible School, Good News Clubs, Sunday School, Youth Camp Outs and Bible Studies. To the union of Rosie and Harold four children were born: Mark, Marla, Marshall and Marcy Jo. The couple was also blessed with numerous foster children over the years, inviting into their home and raising 18 boys and girls. Throughout her life Rosie was employed in many different capacities: Honeywell (stenographer), Fosston Community Hospital (bookkeeper) and Lutheran Social Services (support staff for developmentally disabled) to name a few. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Erickson; three sisters, Bernadine Saline, Ardella Saline and Donna McWilliams; and three brothers, Jasper Nelson, Harvey Nelson and a brother who died in infancy. Those left to celebrate Rosie’s life include her children, Mark (Rosanne) Erickson of Lengby, MN, Marla (Tommy) Hardcastle of Lucas, KY, Marshall (Teresa) Erickson of McCook, NE, Marcy Jo (John) Fenske of Owatonna, MN and Edward (Tomi) Marotske of Dumfries, VA; brother, LaVerne Nelson of Escondido, CA; sister, Janice Sadler of Sterling, AK; sixteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and a host of extended family members and friends.
In lieu of memorial contributions to any specific cause, you may send a gift in Rosie’s name to a Christian ministry of your choosing: charity, local church, world mission, missionary, summer camp, crisis center, food pantry, relief organization. Such a tribute would reflect the generosity and follow the example of Harold and Rosie supporting many Kingdom causes as they lived their lives on this earth. Private family services and inurnment will be held at a later date. Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.carpenterbreland.com to sign the online guestbook for the family.