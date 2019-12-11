Bowling Green - Rose Basham age 65 of Bowling Green, died Tuesday at her residence. She was born in Bowling Green to the late L.J. Sr and Willa Mae Espy Basham. Rose is also preceded in death by a brother Lawrence "Bobo" Basham. She was a former employee of Barren River Area District Health Department and a retired Private Caregiver. She attended Meadow Land Baptist Church.
Rose is survived by sons Jeffrey Young (Amanda), Bobby Key (Lauren), daughters Crystal Abney (David), Denise Simmons. Sister Judy Hittson (Billy) and brother Ricky J. Basham (Becky) all of Bowling Green. Grandchildren Emma, Sebastian, Addison, Emily, Davida, Zachariah, RyLee, Jace, Ivan, and Julian. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday and after 9:00 am Saturday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 pm Saturday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.