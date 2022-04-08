Bowling Green - Rose Gaynell Hulsey, 96, passed away Wednesday April 6th in Franklin Tn. Born April 28, 1925, Rose was the daughter of the late Charles L. East and Blanche Lawrence East, one of eleven children.
She was a proud member of First Baptist Church in Bowling Green and for most of her life was in the field of Cosmetology. Rose held the position of instructor at the Lois-Glyn School of Cosmetology, as well as owning LaRose Beauty Salon in Bowling Green. She retired in 1982 to care for her husband who was suffering a terminal illness. Rose was known for her always happy demeanor and impeccable style. She was "Memaw" to her family and was known to love a good cheeseburger with all the fixings and to cook the best gravy and biscuits in the world.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband Ned Burton Hulsey, infant son Brian Lyndsay Hulsey, son Dr. Timothy Hulsey, several sisters and two brothers. She is survived by grandchildren, Brian Hulsey (Sunshine Thompson) his daughter Sia Thompson, Kevin Hulsey his daughters Ava and Emiliana Hulsey, Seth Hulsey and his wife Erin Kazee, and her daughter-in-law Cynthia Hulsey. She is also survived by two sisters Patricia McCombs and Charlene Smith, several nieces and nephews, and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hulsey will be Monday, April 11, 2022 at 12:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, 10:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2.
