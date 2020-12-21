Bowling Green – Rosella S. Isbell, 92, of Alvaton, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care. The Alvaton native was the daughter of the late William and Vada Gentry Spivey. In addition to her parents, Rosella was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin M. Isbell and one brother. Mrs. Isbell and her husband were partners in several area hotels. She was a member of First Christian Church, a graduate of Bowling Green Business University, and a supporter of the Salvation Army for many years. Through the Isbell Leadership Scholarship, she sponsored many Western Kentucky University students in the Agriculture Department and the College of Nursing. She and her husband were avid supporters of Western Kentucky University Athletics. She is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with visitation from 10:00 a. m. until service time at the funeral home with private entombment at Bowling Green Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Isbell Leadership Scholarship at the College Heights Foundation, 1906 College Heights Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42101.