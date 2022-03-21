Bowling Green – Rosey Lee Massey Jefferson, 84, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home in Bowling Green.

Services will be at 12:00 noon on Wednesday at Eleventh Street Baptist Church with Rev. Carl E. Whitfield officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rosey was a member of Eleventh Street Baptist Church. She was a retired Substitute Teacher for Warren County Public Schools.

Rosey was preceded in death by her husband Sterling Jefferson, a son, David W. Jefferson, and a brother, George Massey.

She is survived by her daughter, Saundra (Rowlando) Birch, Danville, KY; son Rev. Kenneth (Faye) Jefferson, Bowling Green, KY; siblings, Viola LaRue, Yvonne Potter, James (Tammy) Massey, Bowling Green, KY; Virginia Daniels, Louisville, KY and 5 grandchildren.