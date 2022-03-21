Bowling Green – Rosey Lee Massey Jefferson, 84, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home in Bowling Green.
Services will be at 12:00 noon on Wednesday at Eleventh Street Baptist Church with Rev. Carl E. Whitfield officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rosey was a member of Eleventh Street Baptist Church. She was a retired Substitute Teacher for Warren County Public Schools.
Rosey was preceded in death by her husband Sterling Jefferson, a son, David W. Jefferson, and a brother, George Massey.
She is survived by her daughter, Saundra (Rowlando) Birch, Danville, KY; son Rev. Kenneth (Faye) Jefferson, Bowling Green, KY; siblings, Viola LaRue, Yvonne Potter, James (Tammy) Massey, Bowling Green, KY; Virginia Daniels, Louisville, KY and 5 grandchildren.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.