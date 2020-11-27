Findlay, Ohio - On Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 Rosie Bee Fitzpatrick Payne Vincent was welcomed into the arms of her savior. What a perfect day for her to pass as her grandchildren's greatest memories with her are traveling to Ky from Ohio for the family Thanksgiving feast. Granny, as she was lovingly called, dearly loved cooking and having all the family over to her home; even as her home got smaller, and her health declined.
Rosie (Bee as some people know her) was born on November 5, 1930. She went to the old Rockfield School before it burned, and then to Rich Pond Elementary. Due to the Depression era and its impact on her family life, she wasn't able to finish high school. However, it was an accomplishment later in life for her to earn her GED.
Her work career included the Derby in her younger life for a number of years, and later at Holley Carburetor for 22 years, retiring in 1992. After retirement, she worked at Hinton Cleaners, and then was a foster grandparent through the CAC program for several years.
RosieBee's first husband was John H. Payne, and they were divorced. She married her second husband Paul Vincent in 1979. Both are deceased. Additionally welcoming her to heaven were her parents, John Lee and Pearl Fitzpatrick; her son John; her siblings Douglas Fitzpatrick and Dorothy McCormick, and her son-in-law Michael Douglas. Her survivors include: son, Fred (Ruth) Payne, Raleigh, NC; Theresa Douglas (Findlay, OH) and where she's lived since 2015; grandchildren, great grandchildren, Stacy Douglas, and Jacobb Douglas-Prisk and Jett Douglas-Prisk (Findlay), Matthew and Cathy Douglas and Michael Kirby (Brunswich, ME); Ben Douglas (Arlington, OH) and Ashleigh (Bryan) Frey and Emmersyn Rose (Carey, OH).
At her recent 90th birthday, all she wanted was a hug from her family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers hug your family dearly daily; we don't know what tomorrow brings. Donations can be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, Bowling Green, Ky; or Humane Society of Hancock County, Findlay, OH. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public memorial service at this time. A private family graveside will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, Kentucky. Elder Billy Moran will officiate. All arrangements are being handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay, where online condolences can be sent to www.coldrencrates.com.
You can breathe deeply now mom; you're breathing celestial air!