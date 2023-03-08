Bowling Green – Roxanne Lynn Lentz, 69, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on March 5th, 2023 in Hopkinsville, KY. She was born in Aurora, IL to the late Thurlow and Lola Schulz. She was the payroll supervisor for Square D company for over 20 years. Ms. Lentz is survived by her niece, Suzan Fratus (Paul); great niece, Izabella Fratus; great nephews, Trevor Fratus and Colin Fratus; sister, Suzanne Haseman. A private funeral service will be held at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with an inurnment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.