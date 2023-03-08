Bowling Green – Roxanne Lynn Lentz, 69, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on March 5th, 2023 in Hopkinsville, KY. She was born in Aurora, IL to the late Thurlow and Lola Schulz. She was the payroll supervisor for Square D company for over 20 years. Ms. Lentz is survived by her niece, Suzan Fratus (Paul); great niece, Izabella Fratus; great nephews, Trevor Fratus and Colin Fratus; sister, Suzanne Haseman. A private funeral service will be held at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with an inurnment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.