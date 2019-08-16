BOWLING GREEN - Roy Atkison, 85, entered into rest Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at The Medical Center. The Warren county native was the son of the late Roy Gentry and Margaret Alice Adkison Mansfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Flossie Hammonds; two brothers, Ray Mansfield and Billy Mansfield; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eldon and Ruby Tinsley. Mr. Atkison enjoyed teaching students HVAC at the Bowling Green State Vocational School and was retired from RC as a Vending Supervisor. He was a member of Bowling Green Christian Church, Neel Masonic lodge 833 and American Legion. He also, was an avid camper and loved to garden. Roy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Atkison; one son, Kenny Atkison (Rita); one daughter, Beverly Johnson (Mark); one brother, Joe Mansfield (Maybelle); one grandchild, Rory Atkison along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 16. Additional visitation on Saturday, August 17 at 9:30 am until service time at the funeral home.
