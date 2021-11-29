Robinson, IL – Roy Eugene Liechty passed away on November 14, 2021. Roy was born July 27, 1932 in Robinson, Illinois. He was the son of Mona and Neal Liechty who preceded him in death. He was married to Carol Hall on September 9, 1960. Carol preceded him in death in 1995 along with two sisters, Jackie and Janis and two brothers John and Gary. Roy was employed by Union Tank Car in Illinois for thirty years and retired in 1996. Roy met Lois Pekarek in 1997 and they were married on April 16, 2002. They made their home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Roy served in the United States Air Force for ten years during the Korean War. He was a master mason and belonged to the American Legion post 23 in Bowling Green. Roy was a member in good standing of alcoholics anonymous for 17 years. Roy is survived by his wife Lois, his daughter Chris Liechty, (Sue Hendley), Kelly Franklin (Charles), Joyce Smith (Billy Ray), Roberta Martin (Mike Martin), one son John Liechty, a stepson David Clawson (Mary), eight granddaughters and four grandsons. Along with many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral service occurred on November 18th in Robinson, Illinois at the Pullium Funeral Home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.