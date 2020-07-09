Bowling Green - Roy Leo Jennett, 95 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Hospice House.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Roy and Elizabeth Jennett and was preceded in death by a brother, James Jennett, two sisters, Christine Raverty and Mae Jennett and a nephew, David Smith. He was an insurance agent for 21 years for American General and a bus driver for 21 years for the Bowling Green City School System. He was a member of Forest Park Baptist Church and served in the US Navy.
His survivors include his wife, Wanda Jennett; three daughters, Denise Board (Rex), Robin Lawrence (Perry) and Sharon Wortham (G R); one son, Lynn Thompson (Becky); seven grandchildren, Misti, Jennifer, Robert, Geramy, Kerry Lynn, Amber, Jimmy Dan; 14 great grandchildren and one sister, Carlene Smith.
There will be a private graveside service held at Fairview Cemetery. Funeral arrangements in the care of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104
