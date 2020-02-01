Bowling Green - Roy V. 'Joe' Jaggers, 76, of Bowling Green passed away, January 31, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 2 until 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.
