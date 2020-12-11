Bowling Green – Rubilene Lowery, 88, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Magnolia Village.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Henry and Opal Brown Pulliam and was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Lowery and her brother James Pulliam.
She was a seamstress with Union Underwear and was a member of Mt. Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her son, Perry Lowery and his wife, Goldie; two grandchildren, Adam Ellis and his wife, Stephanie and Kim Seufer; five great grandchildren, Dominic, Julian, Jonah, Ellis and Jude; one great-great grandchild, Lucca.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.