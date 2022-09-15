Bowling Green - Ruble D. Franklin age 86 of Bowling Green, died Thursday at the Hospice House of Southern, KY. He was born in Warren County to the late Floyd and Avery Critt Stinson Franklin. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Gethro and Jerveis Franklin. He retired from B.G.M.U. in 1991 as a Meter Department Foreman. He was a member of the Trinity Freewill Baptist Church.