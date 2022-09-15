Bowling Green - Ruble D. Franklin age 86 of Bowling Green, died Thursday at the Hospice House of Southern, KY. He was born in Warren County to the late Floyd and Avery Critt Stinson Franklin. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Gethro and Jerveis Franklin. He retired from B.G.M.U. in 1991 as a Meter Department Foreman. He was a member of the Trinity Freewill Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 12:30 pm till service time at 2:30 pm Sunday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
Ruble is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jo Ann Franklin. A son, David Alan Franklin (Andra) of Lewisburg. Three Grandchildren, Nathaniel Lee Franklin (Jessica) of Lewisburg, Kirsten Kate Franklin of Bowling Green, and Austin Daniel Franklin of Lewisburg. Four great grandsons, Aidan, Talon, Phoenix and Luca. Several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
