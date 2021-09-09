Bowling Green - Ruby Anese Spears of Bowling Green, passed away on September 5, 2021. She was 65 years old. Preceded in death by her husband Paul Spears; her brother Lonnie Glenn and her mother Ruby Louise Whitaker Glenn, Ruby is survived by her sons Jason Spears (Christy) and Paul Spears; grandchildren Tabitha, Olivia, Waylon and Leyla Spears; great grandchild Pheonyxx; her brothers Junior and Mike Glenn; her father Earl Glenn, Sr. and many other dear family and friends.
A Memorial graveside service will be held at Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery in Riverside, KY on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 1:00 pm.