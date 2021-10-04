Bowling Green - Ruby Ann Gott Stahl born April 13, 1933, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, October 3rd at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Ruby was the daughter of the late Mable Stella Reagle Gott and Ervin L. Gott. She was named for her maternal Aunts: Ruby and Annie. Mother of Sandra Gabbard (husband Mike), Wanda Chapman (husband Richard), Debra Chaney (husband Carl) and James Robert Stahl (wife Julie). Grandmother "Mema" to Jessica Chaney, James Neale Chaney, Elizabeth Chaney Lunsford, Brittney Foster Davis, Jeremy Chapman, Lacy Chapman Spillman, Adam Gabbard, Andrew Gabbard, Alex Gabbard, Eliott Stahl, Luke Stahl, and Jeremy Whalen. Great grandmother to Kaitlyn and Allie Chapman, Ella Spillman, Haeden, Emmersen and Ilah Chaney, Halle Jo and Jet Harper, Ridley and Drake Davis, Zaire and Asher Gabbard, Jay and Charlie Gabbard, Cleat and Ida Stahl Gabbard and Ellison Wrenn Stahl. Sister to Susie Gott Mills. Aunt to Traci Gott Reid and Tim Gott. Ruby was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 52 years, Jimmie Stahl, an infant brother and brother Mack Gott. Ruby was an accomplished homemaker, 4H leader, farmer and gardener. She worked in food service for many years at Rockfield Elementary and was a long-time member of the Rockfield United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, October 10, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be Sunday, October 10, from 1:00 until 3:00 PM. Due to the rise in cases of COVID 19, the family request you wear a mask and practice social distancing while visiting the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rockfield United Methodist Church or Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Massey Springs for the love and care they have shown to Ruby for the last few years. Special thanks to those who rendered care to her most recently.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS