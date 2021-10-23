Bowling Green - Ruby C. (Lockhart) Barnes, 84, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Nashville with her sister by her side.
Ruby was born on June 27, 1937, in Bristow, KY. She was a devoted teacher for 28 years. Her first teaching appointment was in Leitchfield, Ky. Ruby received her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Western Kentucky University. Ruby was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church for many years and loved singing in the choir. Gardening, sewing, and painting were some of her favorite hobbies.
Survivors include her sister, Novetta (Lockhart) Watkins of Nashville and several cousins on both sides of her family.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, David B. Barnes of Bowling Green and her parents Ida L. (Britt) Lockhart and Rodney T. Lockhart of Bowling Green.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Hardy & son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel from 12-2 p.m. Service immediately following. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.