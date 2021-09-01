Bowling Green, Kentucky - Ruby Doris Baker, 98 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest Friday, August 27, 2021, in Warren County, Kentucky. Ruby was born to the late Allen & Alice Robertson and was preceded in death by her husband John Baker.
She was a retiree from Brannon Tobacco Company. Ruby was a lifelong member of Taylor Chapel A.M.E. Church. Surviving is a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Walk-Through Visitation 12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM-Friday, September 3, 2021, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Private Funeral Services-1:30 PM, September 3, 2021, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. Interment-Fairview Cemetery