Bowling Green - Ruby Geraldine "Jerry" Emmons Snodgrass, age 90, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Bailey Center in Saint Augustine, Florida, following a lengthy illness. Born in Doniphan, Missouri to the late Jerry and Chloae Emmons, she is survived by her husband of 71 years, Sherman Lloyd Snodgrass and by her two sons, Sherman Gary Snodgrass (Patsy) and Dr. Steven Lloyd Snodgrass (Mary Lee). She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren, three nieces and two great nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Everett Emmons and Irvin Emmons. A long term resident of Bowling Green, Kentucky, she had resided in Saint Augustine since 2011. She was a loving homemaker, well known for her baking and culinary skills. She enjoyed gardening and bridge and excelled at friendship. A funeral service took place at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 28 at the Craig Funeral Home in Saint Augustine, preceded by visitation at 9:30. An additional visitation will take place at the J.C. Kirby Funeral Home on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Friday, October 4 at 9:00 AM followed by interment in the Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery, Bowling Green.
