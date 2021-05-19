Bowling Green – Ruby Jane Harrell, age 73, passed away Thursday May 18, 2021 at her residence in Bowling Green, Ky. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Fred H. Sullivan and Bertha Glass Sullivan. She is survived by her son Chris Harrell and granddaughter Kay Harrell. Cremation was Chosen. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
